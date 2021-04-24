wrestling / News
WWE News: New Arabic Announcer Sought, Video of Park Being Renamed For Bruno Sammartino
– WWE is looking to hire a new Arabic announcer for their international TV productions. The company has posted a new job listing for someone to join their Arabic announce team for Raw, Smackdown, and PPVs.
The listing reads:
WWE On-Air Broadcaster: Arabic Announcer
WWE is seeking a passionate and enthusiastic, detail-orientated On-Air Commentator to work with our International TV team. This position will be one-half of our Arabic announce team commentating Raw and SmackDown and our monthly Network specials.
Responsibilities:
* Perform as on-air announcer in Stamford, CT for Live Raw and SmackDown shows every Monday and Friday night ….plus one Network special event per month on Sundays
* Must speak fluent Arabic with Saudi dialect
* Research subject matter and convey stories on-air
* Utilize social accounts to build personal brand associated with WWE
Qualifications:
* Experience as an on-air talent for television, social or digital
* Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment while remaining organized and detail-oriented
* Knowledge about current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent, and storylines a plus but not mandatory
* Proven track record of conducting oneself in a professional and respectable manner on and off air
* Strong interpersonal and communication skills
* Willing and able to travel and work weekends once a month
* Broadcasting/Communications degree preferred
* Demo reel required
– A clip has been posted of the ceremony that took place today renaming Sangree Park in Pittsburgh being renamed to Bruno Sammartino Park:
It's Official! Sangree Park is now Bruno Sammartino Park in Ross Twp. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MuWe3mQPOJ
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) April 23, 2021
