WWE News: New Arabic Announcer Sought, Video of Park Being Renamed For Bruno Sammartino

– WWE is looking to hire a new Arabic announcer for their international TV productions. The company has posted a new job listing for someone to join their Arabic announce team for Raw, Smackdown, and PPVs.

The listing reads:

WWE On-Air Broadcaster: Arabic Announcer

WWE is seeking a passionate and enthusiastic, detail-orientated On-Air Commentator to work with our International TV team. This position will be one-half of our Arabic announce team commentating Raw and SmackDown and our monthly Network specials.

Responsibilities:

* Perform as on-air announcer in Stamford, CT for Live Raw and SmackDown shows every Monday and Friday night ….plus one Network special event per month on Sundays

* Must speak fluent Arabic with Saudi dialect

* Research subject matter and convey stories on-air

* Utilize social accounts to build personal brand associated with WWE

Qualifications:

* Experience as an on-air talent for television, social or digital

* Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment while remaining organized and detail-oriented

* Knowledge about current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent, and storylines a plus but not mandatory

* Proven track record of conducting oneself in a professional and respectable manner on and off air

* Strong interpersonal and communication skills

* Willing and able to travel and work weekends once a month

* Broadcasting/Communications degree preferred

* Demo reel required