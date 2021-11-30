WWE News: Austin Theory Gets Slapped By Vince McMahon, Tag Team and US Title Match Highlights

– Austin Theory’s mentorship from Vince McMahon led to him getting an unwelcome surprise from the WWE Chairman. As noted earlier, McMahon had Theory sit with him to watch tonight’s Raw and pay attention to how stars react when presented with surprises. The surprise ended up being his own though, as when he got up to shake McMahon’s hand, he got slapped as you can see below:

– WWE posted clips from the Raw Tag Team Title and United States Title matches that took place on Raw. RK-Bro defeated the Dirty Dawgs to retain the tag titles, while Damian Priest defeated Apollo Crews after Commander Azeez was ejected from ringside to hold onto the US Title: