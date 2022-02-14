wrestling / News
WWE News: Chris Jericho Comments On Festival of Friendship Anniversary, Nikki Bella On Super Bowl Pre-Game Show
– The fifth anniversary of Kevin Owens betraying Chris Jericho during the Festival of Friendship was Sunday, and Jericho took to Twitter to react. Jericho posted to Twitter to comment on Kevin Owens changing his Twitter profile pic to that of the segment, in which Owens turned on Jericho and attacked him.
Jericho wrote:
“I haven’t forgotten Owens….you never know when you’ll see me again.”
I haven’t forgotten Owens….you never know when you’ll see me again. https://t.co/dYy26a5OkZ
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 14, 2022
– Nikki Bella was on the Super Bowl pre-game show promoting her new reality competition series America’s Got Talent: Extreme:
.@terrycrews and Nikki @BellaTwins describe what it is like being a part of America's Got Talent: Extreme and give their predictions for #SBLVI! pic.twitter.com/TyUvkqDAYA
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 13, 2022
