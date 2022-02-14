wrestling / News

WWE News: Chris Jericho Comments On Festival of Friendship Anniversary, Nikki Bella On Super Bowl Pre-Game Show

February 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The fifth anniversary of Kevin Owens betraying Chris Jericho during the Festival of Friendship was Sunday, and Jericho took to Twitter to react. Jericho posted to Twitter to comment on Kevin Owens changing his Twitter profile pic to that of the segment, in which Owens turned on Jericho and attacked him.

Jericho wrote:

“I haven’t forgotten Owens….you never know when you’ll see me again.”

– Nikki Bella was on the Super Bowl pre-game show promoting her new reality competition series America’s Got Talent: Extreme:

