WWE News: Clip of Becky Lynch on Broken Skull Sessions, New Merchandise

– WWE has released a clip from the upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions with Becky Lynch. You can see the clip below for the episode, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network. The video is described as follows:

“‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin asks Becky Lynch to play a game of GOATs as she names the greatest of all time in such categories as WWE Champion, finishing move, workout song and more.”

– WWE Shop has released new T-Shirts for Los Lotharios and the Bella Twins. You can check out the former here and the latter here and here.