WWE Was In Contact With Over 60 Parties Regarding Sale

Friday’s new SEC filing relating to WWE’s sale to Endeavor notes that the company was in contact with over 60 “potential counterparties” in regard to the sale. As reported, the company filed with SEC today in relation to the Endeavor acquisition, and Fightful notes that the filing revealed the number of parties that communicated with WWE about a sale.

The statement, which you can see in full below, lists the parties as “including strategic companies, financial sponsors, family offices and sovereign wealth funds.” Endeavor and WWE announced the sale on April 3rd, the day after WrestleMania 39.