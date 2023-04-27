WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

WWE has announced its quarterly dividend for shareholders. The company announced the dividend on Thursday, as you can see in the full press release below:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 15, 2023 and the payment date will be June 26, 2023.

