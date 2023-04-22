WWE Draft Graphic Reveals All Main Roster Superstars Who Are Eligible

– As, the WWE Draft kicks off next week on SmackDown and will continue later the following Monday on Raw. During SmackDown and on social media, WWE revealed a graphic with all the Superstars who will be eligible for the 2023 WWE Draft. Here’s the full list of Superstars featured on the graphic for the Draft:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Seth Rollins

* Cody Rhodes

* Charlotte Flair

* Brock Lesnar

* Becky Lynch

* Edge

* Bobby Lashley

* Bayley

* Iyo Sky

* Dakota Kai

* Solo Sikoa

* Jimmy Uso

* Jey Uso

* Damian Priest

* Dominik Mysterio

* Finn Balor

* Montez Ford

* Angelo Dawkins

* Drew McIntyre

* LA Knight

* Matt Riddle

* Ronda Rousey

* Shayna Baszler

* Ridge Holland

* Sheamus

* Butch

* Bronson Reed

* Asuka

* Rey Mysterio

* Ludwig Kaiser

* Giovanni Vinci

* Zelina Vega

* Santos Escobar

* Cruz Del Toro

* Joaquin Wilde

* Braun Strowman

* Ricochet

* Maryse

* The Miz

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Xavier Woods

* Kofi Kingston

* Ivar

* Erik

* Valhalla

* Otis

* Chad Gable

* Johnny Gargano

* Candice LeRae

* MVP

* Omos

* Lacey Evans

* Chelsea Green

* Sonya Deville

* Emma

* Madcap Moss

* Luke Gallows

* Karl Anderson

* AJ Styles

* Dolph Ziggler

* Shotzi

* Natalya

* Karrion Kross

* Scarlett

* Rick Boogs

* Ashante Thee Adonis

* B-Fab

* Top Dolla

* Cedric Alexander

* Shelton Benjamin

* Mia Yim

* Elias

* Dexter Lumis

* Mustafa Ali

* Dana Brooke

* Tamina

* Piper Niven

* Baron Corbin

* Nikki Cross

* Tegan Nox

* Xia Li

* Akira Tozawa

* Mace

* Mansoor

* Maxxine Dupri

* Angel

* Humberto

While the graphic did not show any NXT Superstars, Michael Cole said during the live FOX broadcast that NXT Superstars would be eligible for the draft. You can check out the live graphic below: