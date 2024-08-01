WWE EVP Chris Legentil Says There’s No Interest In Show With AEW

In an interview with the Sports Media Podcast (via Fightful), WWE EVP of talent relations Chris Legentil said there is no interest from WWE in doing a combined card with AEW. The question was previously posed to AEW CEO Tony Khan, who said that he’d be open but doubts it would happen.

Legentil said: “No interest. I just want to make clear. There is definitely a variety of excellent talent that don’t currently reside in WWE. There is no shot there that is being fired. It’s just to say, the answer to your question is no conversation has been had in relation to that.“