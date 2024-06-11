WWE Gets Extension To Respond To Lawsuit Over Hearing Damage At Smackdown Taping

WWE has received an extension on its deadline to respond to a lawsuit filed by a fan over hearing damage sustained at a 2022 Smackdown taping. As reported last month, the company was hit with the lawsuit from Richard Bryant, who alleges that he suffered injuries from a July 2022 taping in Orlando, Florida. PWInsider reports that WWE was granted the extension by the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut, and now have until July 3rd to respond. They previously had until June 3rd.

Bryant is seeking $15,000 in damages and accused WWE of negligence and carelessness, claiming that they did not “adequately warn of the dangers of pyrotechnics, failed to test the effect of pyrotechnics on the premises, failed to operate the pyrotechnics with reasonable care, failed to hire, select, train and supervise reasonably competent employees, failed to implement and enforce reasonable policies and procedures for the safe use of pyrotechnics, failed to use ordinary care in the administration of pyrotechnics, failed to warn Plaintiff of the potential effects of use of pyrotechnics, any and all other acts determined to be negligent or grossly by the tier of fact.”

Bryant also claims that some of his injuries, which include include “traumatic rupture of his right ear drum, bilateral tinnitus, hearing loss in his right ear, psychological harm,” may be permanent and has had medical expenses for treatment, with more such expenses likely.