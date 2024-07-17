WWE News: Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer Mentioned On NXT, Wren Sinclair Makes Play To Join No Quarter Catch Crew

– Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer were both referenced twice on this week’s WWE NXT. The two women’s stars are expected to arrive in the company soon, with Vaquer teasing her arrival after her WWE debut in Mexico this past weekend and Giulia near the end of her commitments to Marigold.

Both women were mentioned by both Roxanne Perez and Kelani Jordan on Tuesday’s show. Perez expressed irritation that Giulia and Vaquer were getting all the attention online when she is the NXT Women’s Champion, while Jordan noted that the two are examples of the women’s division in NXT heating up.

No word yet on when either of them will debut on the brand.

"No one compares to The Prodigy"@roxanne_wwe says no one in the entire world is on her level. 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/k9pAQaPA2e — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2024

– Wren Sinclair wants to be part of the No Quarter Catch Crew, and made her play to join the group on this week’s NXT. Sinclair approached the group on the show and made mention of having seen them taking care of Damon Kemp last week. She said she wanted to join the group and while they all emphatically said no, Sinclair vowed to wrestle her way into Charlie Dempsey’s heart and the group: