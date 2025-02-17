Update On WWE’s Interest in UK Stars Rhio, Man Like DeReiss

A new report has an update on WWE’s interest in UK independent stars Rhio and Man Like DeReiss. Fightful Select reports that in addition to the company’s previously-reported interest in Rhio, DeReiss is someone they have been paying attention to as a potential signing.

The report notes that several talents within WWE have pushed for both Rhio and DeReiss to be signed. There’s no word on whether either will be present to work as extras during the build to WrestleMania or at the London tryout in March, though the site reports that WWE has reached out to a number of schools and promotions about extra work for the tour pre-WrestleMania.

Rhio was at the NXT Performance Center recently but was just there visiting. The outlet notes that talent signing with WWE was a talking point backstage at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Valentine’s Day show.