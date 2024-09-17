WWE News: Judgment Day Destroy Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley On Raw, American Made Moving On From Wyatt Sixz

The Judgment Day closed out WWE Raw by taking out Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. The main event of Monday’s episode saw Priest battle Dominik Mysterio and the heel stable got involved, leading to Ripley coming down to attack Liv Morgan.

Priest won the match, but the Judgment Day proceeded to attack him and Ripley and when Jey Uso came down to make the save, Bron Breakker took him out. The group stood tall over the Terror Twins to end the show.

– A video package aired for American Made, in which Chad Gable said he was still standing after being targeted by the Wyatt Sicks. The group said they were moving on from the group and Gable said that you can’t kill him or American Made. They said they don’t run from history; they make it.