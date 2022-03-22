WWE News: Kevin Owens Cosplays As Stone Cold On Raw, Miz Steals Rey Mysterio’s Mask

– Kevin Owens did his best cosplay of Steve Austin on this week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s show, Kevin Owens kicked things off in full Stone Cold regalia including a bald cap and proceeded to mock the WWE Hall of Famer. You can see the clip below:

– The Miz took his feud with the Mysterios to a new level on Raw as he stole Rey Mysterio’s mask on tonight’s show.

Miz promised that he would give Logan Paul the mask to wear on next week’s show:.