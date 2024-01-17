WWE News: Madi Wrenkowski Makes NXT In-Ring Debut, JBL Gives Josh Briggs Advice

– Madi Wrenkowski made her in-ring debut WWE TV tonight on NXT. Wrenkowski appeared on tonight’s show in the NXT Women’s Battle Royal to crown a #1 contender under the name Wren Sinclair. It was noted by commentary that Sinclair was facing Cora Jade when Jade tore her ACL over the weekend, and won the spot in the battle royale by defeating Jade, though Jade actually faced Lyra Valkyria in that match.

Sinclair made it to the final five of the battle royale before being eliminated by Kiana James.

Welcome to #WWENXT, Wren Sinclair! What a moment in your debut 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MRDd5LeLCQ — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2024

– WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on tonight’s show in a segment with Josh Briggs. JBL, who picked Briggs for the qualifying match he won to get into the Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline, told Briggs to show the world who he was: