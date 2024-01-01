wrestling / News

WWE, Michael Hayes and More Pay Tribute to Killer Khan

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Killer Khan

As previously reported, former WWE and NJPW wrestler Killer Khan has passed away at the age of 76. WWE issued the following statement:

Masashi Ozawa “Killer Khan” passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Masashi Ozawa, known to sports-entertainment fans as Killer Khan, passed away at age 76.

The Japanese-born competitor was an imposing figure in the ring and highlighted his career with memorable rivalries against Legends such as Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan and more. After a brief return to WWE in 1987 with Mr. Fuji as his manager, Killer Khan would retire from sports-entertainment. Following his career in the ring, Ozawa owned a restaurant in Tokyo.

WWE extends its condolences to Ozawa’s family, friends and fans.

Meanwhile, Bully Ray, Michael Hayes and others paid tribute on social media.

