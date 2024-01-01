WWE, Michael Hayes and More Pay Tribute to Killer Khan

As previously reported, former WWE and NJPW wrestler Killer Khan has passed away at the age of 76. WWE issued the following statement:

Masashi Ozawa “Killer Khan” passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Masashi Ozawa, known to sports-entertainment fans as Killer Khan, passed away at age 76.

The Japanese-born competitor was an imposing figure in the ring and highlighted his career with memorable rivalries against Legends such as Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan and more. After a brief return to WWE in 1987 with Mr. Fuji as his manager, Killer Khan would retire from sports-entertainment. Following his career in the ring, Ozawa owned a restaurant in Tokyo.

WWE extends its condolences to Ozawa’s family, friends and fans.

Meanwhile, Bully Ray, Michael Hayes and others paid tribute on social media.

Rest In Peace Killer Khan…. pic.twitter.com/Bka0W4ldY1 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) December 30, 2023

When executed and done correctly. Unlike most of the complete 💩 selling of the mist today. RIP Killer Khan https://t.co/MMbD3mLUCo — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 30, 2023

So sorry to hear of the passing of Killer Khan.

What a great guy!!

His epic battles with Terry Gordy in WCCW will live forever!!!

Condolences, prayers for his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) December 30, 2023

Sincere condolences to the family of KILLER KHAN (Masashi Ozawa), who passed away yesterday. From my years with the #WWF, a clip of a wild tag match w/ George Steele vs. Curt Hennig & SD Jones. Andre is involved for the finish. (aired September 5, 1981)https://t.co/8dLuiBRGOs — Gary Michael Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) December 30, 2023

R.I.P. Killer Khan🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) December 31, 2023