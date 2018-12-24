Quantcast

 

WWE News: Mojo Rawley Makes a Christmas Demand, More Mixed Match Challenge Final Highlights, and Cesaro vs. Xavier Woods Axe Throwing Competition

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mojo Rawley

– WWE released a video of Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley, and The Riott Squad sharing their Christmas wishes. You can check out that video below. Rawley’s promo wasn’t so much a wish but a demand, “This Christmas, I’m not wishing for anything because I’m demanding one thing. Forget the past. Prepare for what’s coming next.” You can check out that video below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video today where he and Cesaro have an axe-throwing competition. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released some more highlights from the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 and some of the mic’ed audio. You can check out that video below.

