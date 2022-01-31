WWE Morale Reportedly Low at Royal Rumble

A new report says that moral was not good backstage at the Royal Rumble due to the constant changes made to the Rumble matches over the past week. PWInsider reports that several sources in the company noted that they were frustrated over the number of times changes were made; as previously reported, the men’s Rumble by itself was changed 20 times during the days leading up to the show.

PWInsider notes that the women’s Rumble had the same experiences and that it led to a very frustrating day for the talent involved regarding all the tweaks and changes, which led to a confusing mix of things that needed to be remembered or forgotten about. Vince McMahon, as usual, was deeply involved in every aspect of the show including the Rumble matches.

One talent, who asked to remain anonymous, told the site, “We were all in a whirlwind. Just as you had your role and spots down, everything started over and over and now most of us were back to square one. It changed again and again and again. It wasn’t an easy night even before we hit the ring.”