WWE Network Subscriber Count Drops 10 Percent
February 6, 2020
WWE announced their Q4 & Full 2019 financials today, and revealed that the WWE Network subscription count dropped 10% and is at around 1.42 million…
WWE Network’s average paid subscribers decreased 10% to approximately 1.42 million, primarily due to the impact of lower subscriber additions earlier in the year. For the first quarter 2020, the Company projects average paid subscribers will increase on a sequential basis to approximately 1.47 million.
