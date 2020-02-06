wrestling / News

WWE Network Subscriber Count Drops 10 Percent

February 6, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series, Top 10

WWE announced their Q4 & Full 2019 financials today, and revealed that the WWE Network subscription count dropped 10% and is at around 1.42 million…

WWE Network’s average paid subscribers decreased 10% to approximately 1.42 million, primarily due to the impact of lower subscriber additions earlier in the year. For the first quarter 2020, the Company projects average paid subscribers will increase on a sequential basis to approximately 1.47 million.

photo WWE Network q4 2019_zpsboxmubj3.png

photo WWE Network q4 2019 2_zpstbzlmfz1.png

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Network, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading