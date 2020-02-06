WWE Network Subscriber Count Drops 10 Percent

WWE announced their Q4 & Full 2019 financials today, and revealed that the WWE Network subscription count dropped 10% and is at around 1.42 million…

WWE Network’s average paid subscribers decreased 10% to approximately 1.42 million, primarily due to the impact of lower subscriber additions earlier in the year. For the first quarter 2020, the Company projects average paid subscribers will increase on a sequential basis to approximately 1.47 million.