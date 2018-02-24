WWE News: WWE Network Turns Four, Baron Corbin Trades Verbal Barbs With NFL Player, Vince McMahon On His Biggest Gamble

– The WWE Network turned four years old today.

WWE wrote about the milestone: “WWE Network has grown to include a video-on-demand library of more than 9,000 hours and is available in more than 180 countries. WWE Network has broadcast more than 475 LIVE programs, including pay-per-view events and WWE Network exclusive in-ring specials.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Network had 1.47 million paid subscribers and 76,000 free subscribers at the end of last year.

– Baron Corbin was asked by ABC 15 about the possibility of a match between himself and his former teammate, Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Corbin played for the team from 2010 to 2011.

He said: “Larry’s kind of a ‘pretty boy’ I think when he’s done playing football his days of contact will be over. I still owe him a few whoopins’, so maybe I’ll get him in there one of these times and throw him around a bit.”

– WWE has posted a clip of Wrestlemania Rewind, with Vince McMahon talking about how the event was his biggest gamble.