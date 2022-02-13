WWE News: Bautista Was Almost Cast in Always Sunny in Philadelphia, After the Bell Clip

– Dave Bautista almost got cast in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The Always Sunny Podcast (h/t ComicBook.com) noted that Bautista was up for the role of Luther McDonald, Mac’s dad, which ended up going to Gregory Scott Cummins.

The issue for Batuista was reportedly that the age difference between him and Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac, is only nine years. Cummins is 12 years older than Bautista, but still had to be aged up on the show. Bautista was said to have really impressed the show producers during his audition.

– WWE After the Bell clip: Chad Gable & Otis join Corey Graves & Vic Joseph this week to explain why their close friendship makes them a great team, and also share the story of their first public argument at a car rental facility.