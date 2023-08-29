– WWE Superstar Bayley announced that she will be auctioning off her ring gear for the first time since she started wrestling. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Maui, Hawaii community in light of the recent wildfires.

Bayley tweeted, “For the first time since I began wrestling, I will be auctioning of a few pieces of old gear. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to a Hawaiian community fund that I will elaborate more on when I share all the info tomorrow. Please stay tuned! 🤙🏼🌸 #WWERaw #MauiStrong

For the first time since I began wrestling, I will be auctioning of a few pieces of old gear. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to a Hawaiian community fund that I will elaborate more on when I share all the info tomorrow. Please stay tuned! 🤙🏼🌸#WWERaw #MauiStrong pic.twitter.com/t3Ho38NiT2 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 29, 2023

– WWE released the “Kick It” entrance theme for Dani Palmer:

– WWE showcased the most chaotic moments from last night’s Raw: