WWE News: Bobby Fish Reportedly Has Issues Working in Canada, Percy Watson on Atlanta, Mark Henry Hangs With NBA Star

– NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish may have encountered issues getting into Canada for recent house shows. Fish and Kyle O’Reilly were advertised for NXT’s recent tour of Ontario, but didn’t appear and instead worked NXT shows in Florida. According to https://members.f4wonline.com/wrestling-observer-newsletter/march-5-2018-wrestling-observer-newsletter-elimination-chamber-review target=new>The WON, Fish has had issues in the past getting into the country, the problem had been believed to be taken care off.

The report noted that there’s no record of Fish working in Canada since a 2014 ROH tour.

– NXT announcer Percy Watson was on the season premiere of Atlanta on FX, working as a Georgia state cop. Big E. commented on the appearance, posting to Twitter:

– NBA alumnus Charles Oakley posted the following pic with Mark Henry in New York City: