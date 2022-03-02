WWE News: Bully Ray Set For Next Broken Skull Sessions, Pat McAfee Hypes Vince McMahon On His Show, Guest For Next Week’s The Bump

– Bully Ray announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. There’s no word on when the episode might air.

Coming soon… The one you all been waiting for… Gimme a HELL YEAH. 🍻@steveaustinBSR #brokenskullsessions pic.twitter.com/NKQNdBXL8r — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 2, 2022

– As noted, Vince McMahon will be the guest on the Pat McAfee show tomorrow. McAfee took to Twitter to hype up the interview.

Hey team.. if you could BE A FRIEND, TELL A FRIEND@VinceMcMahon LIVE IN OUR STUDIO tomorrow at 2PMEST Let’s GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/NVpnD3dyyp — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2022

– Next week’s episode of The Bump will feature Doudrop as a guest.