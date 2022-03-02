wrestling / News

WWE News: Bully Ray Set For Next Broken Skull Sessions, Pat McAfee Hypes Vince McMahon On His Show, Guest For Next Week’s The Bump

March 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Bully Ray announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. There’s no word on when the episode might air.

As noted, Vince McMahon will be the guest on the Pat McAfee show tomorrow. McAfee took to Twitter to hype up the interview.

– Next week’s episode of The Bump will feature Doudrop as a guest.

