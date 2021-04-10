wrestling / News
WWE News: Camp WWE Added to Peacock, Indian WWE Fans Are Excited For Wrestlemania, Panelists Assemble The Ultimate Wrestlemania
April 10, 2021 | Posted by
– All episodes of the adult animated series Camp WWE have been added to Peacock.
– WWE Now India has posted a fan of Indian WWE fans getting excited for this year’s Wrestlemania, which happens tonight.
– WWE has posted a new video in which Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, “Queen of the Ring” Alex Pagan and Ryan Pappolla assemble “The Ultimate Wrestlemania” with only ten matches.
