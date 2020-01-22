wrestling
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler & R-Truth Set For This Week’s After the Bell, Video of NXT Stars at EVOLVE Shows
– Dolph Ziggler and R-Truth are set to be the guests on this week’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. WWE announced the news on Tuesday:
Dolph Ziggler and R-Truth guest on this week’s After the Bell
They’ve had two of the wildest careers in WWE history. And they’re ready to break it all down.
Dolph Ziggler and R-Truth will be the guest stars on this week’s After the Bell, and host Corey Graves is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their winding WWE paths. From The Spirit Squad to Little Jimmy, Ziggler and Truth are covering their entire runs. They’re even shedding some light on their more recent exploits, from The Showoff’s foray into stand-up comedy, and Truth’s work with the “fugly” 24/7 Championship.
– WWN Live released the recap videos for EVOLVE 143 and EVOLVE 144, which featured NXT stars Dexter Lumis, Brendan Vink, Denzel Dejournette, Indi Hartwell, Santana Garrett, Rik Bugez, Joaquin Wilde, and more:
