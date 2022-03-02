wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights from Last Night’s NXT 2.0, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, The Undertaker Set For Convention

March 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Tomasso Ciampa Bron Breakker Image Credit: WWE

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis.

– The Undertaker has been added to The Big Event convention this Saturday in Queens, New York.

