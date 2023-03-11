wrestling / News
WWE News: Jimmie Allen to Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at WrestleMania 39 Sunday, Johnny Knoxville Turns 52
– As previously reported, Becky G will be performing “America the Beautiful” at WrestleMania 39: Night 1. WWE has now confirmed that Jimmie Allen will be performing the song for WrestleMania 39: Night 2 on Sunday, April 2. You can see the announcement below.
– WWE wished Royal Rumble and WrestleMania competitor Johnny Knoxville a happy birthday today. He turns 52 years old:
