WWE News: Labor Day Ticket Sale for Raw in Houston, Garbage Pail Kids Figures Available at Walmart, Full Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet Match
September 2, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that fans can purchase tickets for WWE Raw at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas in October at a sale price using the promo code word LABORDAY. With the promo code, fans can buy four tickets for $99 at this link.
– New WWE Garbage Pail Kids figures are now available from The Loyal Subjects. The figures are available at select Walmart stores and Walmart.com. You can get a look at the new figures below.
Collect them all! #garbagepailkids https://t.co/G25R71FSz7
— WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) September 2, 2021
– WWE released a full Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet King of the Ring match from Raw on September 2, 2019:
