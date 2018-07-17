WWE News: Match and Segment Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Randy Orton Attacks Jeff Hardy, Smackdown Dark Match

– WWE has announced a match and a segment for next week’s Smackdown, both of which have SummerSlam implications. Paige announcxed that Carmella will face Becky Lynch next week in a non-title match, and that Lynch will earn a title shot at SummerSlam if she wins.

In addition, Paige will announce AJ Styles’ SummerSlam opponent for his WWE Championship defense on next week’s show.

– PWInsider reports that The Usos defeated The Bar in a “really good” dark match before the Smackdown taping.

– Randy Orton assaulted Jeff Hardy at the end of this week’s Smackdown. Orton came out at the end of Hardy’s rematch with Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship, attacking him to cause a disqualification. Orton continued the assault after the match and yelled at him that he would have to wait to find out why it was happening, then hit a hangman’s DDT off the announcer’s desk before leaving. Video from the segment is below: