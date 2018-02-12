 

WWE News: The Miz On Approaching IC Title Record, Fans Polled On Who Will Beat Asuka, Clip From Unforgiven 2007

February 12, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Miz posted on Twitter about getting close to setting the record for most days as Intercontinental champion. He wrote:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will be the one to beat Asuka. Ronda Rousey is in the lead with 56%, followed by Nia Jax (13%), Other (13%), Sasha Banks (7%), Alexa Bliss (5%) and Bayley (2%). Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Mickie James and Sonya Deville all got 1%.

– WWE has released a clip from Unforgiven 2007, featuring The Great Khali vs. Batista vs. Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight title.

