WWE News: The Miz On Approaching IC Title Record, Fans Polled On Who Will Beat Asuka, Clip From Unforgiven 2007

– The Miz posted on Twitter about getting close to setting the record for most days as Intercontinental champion. He wrote:

I’m coming for you Pedro. Only 76 Days till I’m #1 #GreatestICChampionOfAllTime https://t.co/RRDgDbxIso — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 11, 2018

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will be the one to beat Asuka. Ronda Rousey is in the lead with 56%, followed by Nia Jax (13%), Other (13%), Sasha Banks (7%), Alexa Bliss (5%) and Bayley (2%). Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Mickie James and Sonya Deville all got 1%.

– WWE has released a clip from Unforgiven 2007, featuring The Great Khali vs. Batista vs. Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight title.