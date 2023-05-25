wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz & Booker T Perform Their Best Arnold Schwarzenegger Impressions, Arnold Responds, Top 10 Roman Reigns God Mode Moments

May 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Arnold Schwarzenegger Image Credit: Netflix

– With the debut of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix series, Fubar, WWE’s The Miz and Booker T performed their best impressions of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a new video. Arnold himself later responded to the video, saying, “I think you guys nailed it.”

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Roman Reigns God Mode Moments:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Roman Reigns

