WWE News: NXT UK’s Eddie Dennis Announces Engagement, Rhea Ripley Has the Network Pick of the Week, More Smackdown Video Highlights for This Week

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NXT UK Superstar Eddie Dennis announced on his Twitter account today that he is now engaged. You can check out his announcement below. Congrats to Eddie Dennis and his new fiancée.

– New NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley has the WWE Network Pick of the Week. Ripley picks Prime Target: Baszler vs. Ripley for the Pick of the Week. You can check out that clip below.

– More video highlights are available for this week’s edition of Smackdown. You can check those out below.












