WWE News: Raquel Rodriguez Celebrates Return Win With Gabriel Iglesias, More Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Raquel Rodriguez returned to the ring last night on WWE Raw. She won the Last Chance Battle Royal to earn a spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber Match this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth to compete for a shot at the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 40. After the match, she celebrated the victory with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. You can see a video of the post-match chat and celebration below.
Iglesias asked about Chelsea Green not looking too happy after losing the match. Raquel Rodriguez responded, “What can I say? She lost. I know she doesn’t like to lose. And I think this is probably the second or third time I’ve been the one to eliminate her from a battle royal, so probably just puts the icing on the cake.”
– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s Raw:
