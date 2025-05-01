– Stephanie McMahon broke bread with WWE Superstars The Bloodline in a new preview clip for this week’s edition of Stephanie’s Places. The new episode is streaming now on ESPN+. That clip is available below:

Stephanie McMahon sits down with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu to discuss how important their familial bond is. Stream Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+ now and catch WWE action on Netflix, Peacock, USA Network, CW Network and more.

– As previously reported, Chad Gable’s masked alter-ego, El Grande Americano, beat Alex Shelley on today’s edition of WWE Speed. El Grande Americano will now go on to challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship on next week’s episode, debuting on Wednesday, May 7.

– Newly crowned NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca joined Busted Open Radio’s Busted Open After Dark this week. She chatted with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray about her career. That video is available below: