WWE News: Superstars Wish Triple H a Happy Birthday, Lilly-Lution Shirt Now Available, Executive Named 40 Under 40 Honoree for PR Week
– As noted, Triple H turns 52 years old today. A number of WWE and NXT Superstars are wishing him a happy birthday, which you can see here:
.@TripleH has had more of a positive impact on our business than anyone I've ever met. Changed my career. Changed my life! Can never thank you enough. Enjoy your day. #HappyBirthdayTripleH pic.twitter.com/RDshenOmV8
— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 27, 2021
🥂 Happy Birthday @TripleH! Thank you for believing in me and helping me to live my dream. @WWENXT @WWE #wwenxt #WWE @The_Prince_P pic.twitter.com/jAOQjX3zuz
— Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) July 27, 2021
Happy Birthday @TripleH
So very grateful for your support, guidance, understanding and leadership! Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/e4buvsj4j0
— Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) July 27, 2021
It's time to CELEBRATE #TheGame! Happy birthday, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/aS2aOq0DZO
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2021
– Following last night’s angle with Eva Marie, WWE has now released a new “Lilly-Lution” t-shirt.
– The WWE PR Twitter account noted SVP of Communications, Matt Altman, being named as a 2021 PR Week 40 Under 40 Honoree. You can see the announcement below:
Congratulations to @WWE’s SVP of Communications Matt Altman for being named a 2021 @PRWeekUS 40 Under 40 honoree! Each year, PRWeek recognizes communications leaders who are redefining the role of PR.https://t.co/z5zQhawZj7
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 27, 2021
