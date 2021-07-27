WWE News: Superstars Wish Triple H a Happy Birthday, Lilly-Lution Shirt Now Available, Executive Named 40 Under 40 Honoree for PR Week

– As noted, Triple H turns 52 years old today. A number of WWE and NXT Superstars are wishing him a happy birthday, which you can see here:

.@TripleH has had more of a positive impact on our business than anyone I've ever met. Changed my career. Changed my life! Can never thank you enough. Enjoy your day. #HappyBirthdayTripleH pic.twitter.com/RDshenOmV8 — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 27, 2021

Happy Birthday @TripleH So very grateful for your support, guidance, understanding and leadership! Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/e4buvsj4j0 — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) July 27, 2021

– Following last night’s angle with Eva Marie, WWE has now released a new “Lilly-Lution” t-shirt.

– The WWE PR Twitter account noted SVP of Communications, Matt Altman, being named as a 2021 PR Week 40 Under 40 Honoree. You can see the announcement below: