wrestling / News
WWE News: Today’s The Bump With The Miz & Maryse, NXT Video Highlights, Top 10 NXT Moments
March 29, 2023 | Posted by
– Today’s edition of The Bump is now available with The Miz, Maryse, and Johnny Gargano:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of NXT:
– The Top 10 NXT Moments for this week are also available:
More Trending Stories
- Latest On WWE Sale Rumors, Possible Signs Vince McMahon Is More Involved Now
- Booker T Affirms His Take On CM Punk’s Instagram Comments
- Jon Moxley Responds To CM Punk’s Instagram Post, Reveals He Was Working Without a Contract, Says AEW Has So Much Drama
- Dax Harwood Says FTR Have Made a Decision On Their Future