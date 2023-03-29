wrestling / News

WWE News: Today’s The Bump With The Miz & Maryse, NXT Video Highlights, Top 10 NXT Moments

March 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Miz Maryse WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Today’s edition of The Bump is now available with The Miz, Maryse, and Johnny Gargano:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of NXT:















– The Top 10 NXT Moments for this week are also available:

