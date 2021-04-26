WWE News: Trailer Released For A&E Biography On Randy Savage, Ronda Rousey Does Judo Throws, Cesaro On UUDD

– WWE has released a preview for the upcoming A&E Biography on Randy Savage, which will premiere on Sunday at 8 PM ET. Here’s the description for the episode:

Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Screwball,” ESPN 30 for 30 “The U”), “Biography: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage” tells the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW® World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Savage became known for his famous catchphrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring.

You can watch the trailer below.

– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey goes through static drills with five judo throws.

– Cesaro is back on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, and he’s once again streaming League of Legends: Wild Rift.