WWE News: Weekend Live Event Notes, Road to Bash in Berlin, Sheamus on College GameDay

August 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Live Road to Bash in Berlin Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT returns with a live event later tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida.

– WWE kicks off its Road to Bash in Berlin Tour this weekend with a live event at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on Sunday, August 25. The tour continues with another live event on Monday, August 26 at the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium.

– WWE Superstar Sheamus appeared on today’s edition of College GameDay as the guest picker. You can view clips of his appearance below:

