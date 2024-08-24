– WWE NXT returns with a live event later tonight at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida.

– WWE kicks off its Road to Bash in Berlin Tour this weekend with a live event at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on Sunday, August 25. The tour continues with another live event on Monday, August 26 at the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium.

– WWE Superstar Sheamus appeared on today’s edition of College GameDay as the guest picker. You can view clips of his appearance below:

Four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and first #CollegeGameDay guest picker of the year, @WWESheamus, has touched down in Ireland! 🇮🇪 👉 https://t.co/O1m4jeMIVg https://t.co/IAyF7tixuO — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2024

The crew makes their national championship picks 👀 Who are you going with? pic.twitter.com/xqtAp7DUSq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 24, 2024