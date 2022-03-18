WWE News: Wrestlemania Will Be Shown In Theaters, WWE Evil To Air On USA, 100 F5s From Brock Lesnar

– WWE has announced that both nights of Wrestlemania 38 will be shown in movie theaters this year, courtesy of Fathom Events. You can find the ad below.

– PWInsider reports that WWE Evil, which debuts on Peacock on March 24, is also expected to air on the USA Network. It’s unknown if the entire run will show up there, but several episodes will air during Wrestlemania week. An episode focusing on Roman Reigns airs after RAW on March 28 at 11 PM ET. An episode about Kane and the Undertaker airs after NXT 2.0 on March 29.

– The latest WWE supercut features 100 F5s from Brock Lesnar: