WWE Night of Champions Betting Odds Released

– With the card seemingly complete for this weekend’s WWE Night of Champions event, BetOnline now has the betting lines available for the full lineup. Currently, Seth Rollins is heavily favored to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at -1000. AJ Styles is the betting underdog at +500. You can check out the newly released betting odds below:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins -1000 (1/10)

AJ Styles +500 (5/1)

WWE Raw’s Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -200 (1/2)

Asuka +150 (3/2)

WWE Raw Smackdown’s Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -10000 (1/100)

Natalya +1000 (10/1)

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) -400 (1/4)

Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns +250 (5/2)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner

Gunther (c) -5000 (1/50)

Mustapha Ali +1000 (10/1)

Singles Match Winner

Brock Lesnar -180 (5/9)

Cody Rhodes +130 (13/10)

Single Match Winner

Becky Lynch -300 (1/3)

Trish Stratus +200 (2/1)

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday, May 27. The event will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.