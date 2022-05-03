WWE News: Nikki ASH Briefly Wins 24/7 Title, Dana Brooke Demands Divorce From Reginald, Veer Wins Again

– Nikki ASH added a (brief) title reign to her resume, capturing the 24/7 Championship on tonight’s WWE Raw. ASH interrupted Reginald and Dana Brooke in an argument over the championship to roll Brooke up and win the title. Later in the show, Brooke faced ASH in a match and defeated her, but after Reginald tried to roll her up for the title Brooke escaped and said she wanted a divorce.

The win marked ASH’s first run with the title, and Brooke’s recapture gave her four title reigns. Her third title reign lasted 14 days, having defeated Akira Tozawa on the April 18th wedding ceremony on Raw.

– WWE posted a clip from Veer Mahaan’s latest squash match on Raw: