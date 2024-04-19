WWE NIL’s Haley Cavinder Commits To Fifth Season Of Basketball At Miami

Haley Cavinder is joining her sister Hanna in Miami, with the WWE NIL signee committing to a fifth season of college basketball there. As reported in November of 2023, Haley had already announced her intention to play a final season of college basketball at TCU. After Hanna announced yesterday that she was returning to play her final season at the University of Miami, Haley posted to Twitter to announce that she is committing to Miami as well.

The statement reads:

“Given the news yesterday that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration an thought, I’ve decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and 5th year. There is nothing more important than family and the bond I share with my Twin sister. Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up. I am excited for this upcoming season and can’t wait to play at the U.”

The Cavinders are signed to an NIL deal with WWE and have made a couple of appearances on NXT TV.