WWE Not Planning Tyson Fury vs. Brock Lesnar For Wrestlemania

There had previously been rumors that when Tyson Fury returns, his next opponent will be Brock Lesnar. This might be because Fury himself called out Lesnar in an interview. At this point it’s unknown if Fury will be back for the show, as it was previously reported that it depends on if he wins his next fight.

Plans for Fury at Wrestlemania are not locked down and The Wrestling Observer adds that a match between the boxer and the WWE Champion is not planned for the event.