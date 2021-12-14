WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Bron Breakker vs. Roderick Strong, Harland Makes In-Ring Debut

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new episode tonight on the USA Network. Tonight’s show features Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred Match. Plus, Bron Breakker faces Roderick Strong. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No Holds Barred: Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson

* Bron Breakker vs. Roderick Strong

* Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase

* Harland to make his in-ring debut

WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, focusing on Harland’s in-ring debut, which you can view below: