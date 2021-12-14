wrestling / News
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Bron Breakker vs. Roderick Strong, Harland Makes In-Ring Debut
December 14, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new episode tonight on the USA Network. Tonight’s show features Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred Match. Plus, Bron Breakker faces Roderick Strong. Here’s the updated lineup:
* No Holds Barred: Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson
* Bron Breakker vs. Roderick Strong
* Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase
* Harland to make his in-ring debut
WWE also released a new preview video for tonight’s show, focusing on Harland’s in-ring debut, which you can view below:
More Trending Stories
- Liv Morgan Wants To Meet ‘Disappointed Liv Girl’ From Last Week’s Raw
- Amanda Huber Opens Up About Relationship With Brodie Lee, His Passing And How Good AEW Has Been To Her Family
- GoFundMe Account Created For Referee Stabbed By Wrestler At Independent Event, Witnesses Speak Out
- Becky Lynch Blames Child For Loss To Sasha Banks At Smackdown Taping