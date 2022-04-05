WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Women’s Tag Team Title Rematch Scheduled

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new episode later tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. WWE has announced that newly crowned NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will defend their titles against former champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on tonight’s show in a rematch from last Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver. Here’s the full match announcement and preview:

Women’s Tag Team Title rematch set for Tuesday night

After their falling out and heated rivalry, Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai thrilled the NXT Universe by reconciling and joining forces before heading to Stand & Deliver to topple Toxic Attraction and become the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions for a second time.

Now just three days removed from their victory in Dallas, the duo will defend their new titles in a rematch with former champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne.

Can Gonzalez & Kai hang on to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, or will Toxic Attraction prove their loss was nothing more than a fluke? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!