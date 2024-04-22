WWE To Present NXT Battleground From UFC Apex In Las Vegas

WWE has announced that this year’s NXT Battleground will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9. This will be the first time a WWE event has ever been held at the venue.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 22, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with UFC® today announced that NXT Battleground will emanate from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9. This marks the first-ever WWE event to be hosted at the state-of-the-art, 130,000-square-foot event and production facility, which is home to UFC Fight Night events, Dana White’s Contender Series and more.

“We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

