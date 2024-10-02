WWE News: Last Night’s NXT On CW App, WrestleMania Documentary Ratings On CW, December Pre-Sale Codes

– Last night’s episode of WWE NXT is now available on The CW app. PWInsider reports that as of now, there is no plan to add NXT’s archives to the app. They are not currently available on Peacock.

– The CW aired the WrestleMania: Behind the Curtain on Saturday, with the show drawing a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 216,000 viewers.

– PWInsider reports that pre-sales for WWE’s December 27th Smackdown taping in Miami, Florida and December 28th live event in Orlando are now ongoing, with the pre-sale codes as:

* December 27th (Smackdown Taping): WWETIX

* December 28th (Live Event): WWETIX