WWE NXT Live Results 2.9.18 – Undisputed Era vs. Heavy Machine in Main Event

– WWE held an NXT house show on Friday night in Daytona Beach, Florida. Undisputed Era vs. Heavy Machine was the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

Before the action began, it was announced that NXT will return to Daytona Beach on Thursday, March 15.

* Raul Mendoza won a battle royal, last eliminating Steve Cutler. By winning, he gets an NXT title match in Orlando tomorrow night. After the match, NXT champion, Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega come out and cut a promo on how they got rid of Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano and that he is the only Mexican wrestler that matters.

* Street Prophets defeated the Ealy Bros.

* Dakota Kai def. Reyna Gonzalez

* No Way Jose def. Buddy Murphy

* After Intermission, Bola def. the former Gunner from TNA

* Sanity’s Killian Dane def. an unknown wrestler

* Shayna Baszler def. Rhea Rippley by submission.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly def. Heavy Machinery after interference from Adam Cole. After the match, Undisputed Era continued the teardown until Johnny Gargano made the save. They set up a 6-Man Tag for tomorrow night in Orlando.

Attendance was around 400-500 and was hot all night.