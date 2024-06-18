wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: #1 Contender Battle Royal, Kelani Jordan vs. Michin Title Bout
– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight. A 25-person battle royal will determine the next No. 1 contender for NXT Champion Trick Williams. Cody Rhodes also teased some of the competitors coming from “other locker rooms.”
Also set for this week, Kelani Jordan defends her NXT North American Women’s Title for the first time against Michin. Tonight’s NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: 25 Competitiors TBA
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Michin
* Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
* We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi
WWE also released a preview video highlighting the battle royal and Kelani Jordan vs. Michin for the Women’s North American Title. You can check out that WWE NXT preview clip below:
You never know who might appear tomorrow night on #WWENXT!
8/7c @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/FDCUtH2vHy
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024
