wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Cody Rhodes Appearing Live Tonight, Fallout From Battleground

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Cody Rhodes 6-11-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new live episode, featuring the fallout from last Sunday’s NXT Battleground. WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is set to make a live appearance on tonight’s show.

Also set for tonight, Eddy Thorpe and Wendy Choo make their NXT returns. WWE NXT airs live later tonight on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

Singapore Cane Match: Dante Chen vs. Lexis King
* Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears
* Michin vs. Jaida Parker
* New Catch Republic & Wes Lee vs. Gallus
* The return of Eddy Thorpe
* The return of Wendy Choo
* WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to Appear
* Fallout from NXT Battleground

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading