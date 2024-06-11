wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Cody Rhodes Appearing Live Tonight, Fallout From Battleground
– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new live episode, featuring the fallout from last Sunday’s NXT Battleground. WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is set to make a live appearance on tonight’s show.
Also set for tonight, Eddy Thorpe and Wendy Choo make their NXT returns. WWE NXT airs live later tonight on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Singapore Cane Match: Dante Chen vs. Lexis King
* Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears
* Michin vs. Jaida Parker
* New Catch Republic & Wes Lee vs. Gallus
* The return of Eddy Thorpe
* The return of Wendy Choo
* WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to Appear
* Fallout from NXT Battleground
EXCLUSIVE: New Catch Republic has some unfinished business on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/Mt7XzYcROZ
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2024
Kept us waiting, @CodyRhodes! 😏#WWENXT TOMORROW NIGHT
8/7c @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/kILcA3MigT
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2024
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
👊 @WWEJeVonEvans goes one-on-one with @ShawnSpears
🔥 @DanteChenWWE and @LexisKingWWE face off in a Singapore Cane Match
😡 @MiaYim and @Jaida_Parkerwwe battle it out
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Sdj95MwGu3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2024
TOMORROW on #WWENXT
It's the return of @EddyThorpe_WWE!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/6QKA2nRlay
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2024
Wake up!@therealestwendy returns to #WWENXT TOMORROW!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/r499oEn6Hy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2024
