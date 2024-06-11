– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new live episode, featuring the fallout from last Sunday’s NXT Battleground. WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is set to make a live appearance on tonight’s show.

Also set for tonight, Eddy Thorpe and Wendy Choo make their NXT returns. WWE NXT airs live later tonight on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Singapore Cane Match: Dante Chen vs. Lexis King

* Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears

* Michin vs. Jaida Parker

* New Catch Republic & Wes Lee vs. Gallus

* The return of Eddy Thorpe

* The return of Wendy Choo

* WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to Appear

* Fallout from NXT Battleground